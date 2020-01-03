ReStore in Rochester will accept those old Christmas lights you have

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Now that we have a break from all the holidays, you might have some things you want to get rid of.

ReStore in Rochester accepts just about anything when it comes to recycling, even old Christmas lights. They break down the lights so they're able to properly dispose or re-use them. They will also take in those old kitchen appliances that you plan on getting rid of if you got new ones as gifts. Manager Amanda Kintzi said throwing away holiday lights in the regular trash can be very harmful to the environment. "When you put things like that in the trash, you got to take into account where it's gonna go," explained Kintzi. "Is it gonna go to the landfill? Is it gonna be taken over to the incinerator? It's better to be able to recycle that metal to get more use out of it, give it that longer life and turn it back into something that can again be used."

The things you should be cautious of throwing in the right bin are empty metal food and beverage cans, plastic bottles, paper and cardboard. Another tip you need to remember is make sure whatever you're recycling is clean - that helps prevent items from getting contaminated. KIMT spoke with a gentleman who wishes more people would recycle. "Have them walk through the landfill maybe and they'd understand. Too much stuff gets thrown out, it's terrible," said Randy Zobeck.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and the Olmsted County Recycling Center have been working closely to promote the sustainability pledge, that Mayor Norton announced in December.