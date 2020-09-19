Most horror movie franchises are terrible. That’s because even when the first film is actually good, the so-called sequels just keep repeating the exact same story with the exact same scares until they’ve squeezed every ounce of life from the concept and every dollar from the pockets of fans. Think about it. Friday the 13th. Halloween. A Nightmare on Elm Street. Saw. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Almost all horror franchises quickly devolve into either unintentional or deliberate self-parody.

That’s not true for the focus of this KIMT Weekend Franchise Throwdown. It starts out with a legitimate classic of the genre and follows it with two sequels that honestly try to do something more than simply recycle that striking success. But just as not all change is progress, there can be a wide chasm between doing something different and doing something good and the Snake River Canyon of suck separating these movies is so vast it couldn’t be jumped by Evel Knievel on an atomic kangaroo. It’s “Re-Animator” (1985) vs. “Bride of Re-Animator” (1990) vs. “Beyond Re-Animator” (2003) in a contest between the cinematic equivalent of a gourmet meal and the leftovers that have been sitting out on the porch for five and 18 years.

Yet another example of how the 1980s were The Greatest Decade of Modern Hollywood, “Re-Animator” is one of the rare times when filmmakers come up with a truly over-the-top idea and completely pay it off in the end. It concerns renegade medical student Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) and his relentless obsession with bringing the dead…well, not so much back to life as to some state of animation. Armed with a glowing green “re-agent,” West flees an experiment gone wrong in Switzerland and winds up back in the U.S. at Miskatonic University. Sidling up to fellow medical student and supposed stud muffin Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott) and locking horns with the imperious and pervy Dr. Carl Hill (David Gale), West is driven to ever more unholy experiments with animal and human corpses.

"When you said you'd do anything to get 'ahead' in medical schools, I didn't think you meant this!"

Meanwhile, Dan is banging the lovely daughter of Miskatonic’s dean of medicine because he and Megan (Barbara Crampton) are the two most attractive people in the movie, so what else are they going to do? But they have to keep the true nature of their relationship secret from her father, Dean Halsey (Robert Sampson), who couldn’t abide his daughter dating a lowly med student. West moves in with Dan and recruits him for his exploration of reanimation until things go horribly wrong.

And I mean really horribly and REALLY wrong.

Powered by a very linear plot that deftly balances multiple storylines and the commanding on-screen charisma of Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West, “Re-Animator” is almost the Platonic Ideal of low-budget horror filmmaking. It’s got boobs and blood and genuine brainpower behind it all. More than the mind blowing “I can’t believe what I just saw” moments that burned this film into the souls of a generation of fans, “Re-Animator” succeeds by being a smart film. Not in a showy, pretentious, look-how-complicated-everything-is sort of way. This movie is smart in a “stuff just makes sense” sort of way.

For example, when West first invites Dan to join in his research, Dan immediately goes to Dean Halsey to tell him about the crazy stuff going on. That’s what a real person would do in such a situation, something you can rarely say about characters in horror movies. And the reason why the cops aren’t called and the story ends isn’t “just because.” Dean Halsey simply doesn’t believe Dan’s insane story and makes it clear Dan has ruined any chance he’ll have with Megan. That forces Dan to fully join West on his obscene quest in order to prove himself and everything unfolds from there…like intestines from a slashed stomach.

"I would have been great in Star Trek but they wouldn't even give me an audition!"

Don’t take my word for it. Plenty of critics at the time raved about “Re-Animator,” though generally in a tone that acknowledged how outside the mainstream it was. So it’s not surprising a sequel was made five years later. And it’s not surprising the sequel is awful. But it is shocking how utterly worthless “Bride of Re-Animator” is. To use “The Godfather” (1972) as a metaphor, if “Re-Animator” is Michael Corleone, “Bride of “Re-Animator” isn’t even Fredo. It’s like Fredo’s retarded cousin who got sent away to live in Wisconsin.

Set eight months after the first film, it starts with West and Dan working as medics in a South American civil war before whisking them back to Miskatonic U in a way that simultaneously acknowledges and ignores how the first film ended. There’s a new love interest for Dan and a detective investigating the “Miskatonic Massacre” and the return of an old foe but what defines this sequel is that it takes an idea from the first film, that West’s re-agent can not only reanimate entire corpses but individual bits of flesh and bone, and fully explores it. For whatever other harsh comments I can make about “Bride of Re-Animator,” at least it’s not tiredly repeating the same shtick.

"I don't care how glorious your 80s mullet is, Dan. No one cares about you!"

Putting that aside, this script is so bad it’s like pages went missing while they were filming and they never bothered to find them. The actress playing Dan’s new love makes Barbara Crampton look like Meryl Streep. That the filmmakers thought anyone who watched “Re-Animator” came away giving a tinker’s dam about Dan at all is one of the more inexplicable things in cinema history. Yet it’s quite clear the folks behind “Bride of Re-Animator” thought Bruce Abbott was the proverbial cat’s pajamas and make him even more central in the sequel. And while I suppose you can give the filmmakers credit for trying and theoretically succeeding in topping the bonkers conclusion of the original, everything leading up to it sucks so hard that no viewer can care. Even Combs is left to flail around with lines Herbert West would never say in a million years.

The only value to “Bride of Re-Animator” is that is reaffirms the maxim that being good at one thing does not automatically make you good at another. Brian Yuzna was the producer of “Re-Animator” and deserves credit for putting it all together so gruesomely well. Yuzna then finagled his way into being the co-writer and director of the sequel and stinks out the joint like a fat old man who ate too much cheese.

Is was a casting surprise when they got Harvey Weinstein to play himself in a cameo.

How bad was the sequel? So bad that even though the original remained highly regarded by new generations of fans and critics, it still took them 13 years to find investors dumb enough to put up the money for a third entry into the franchise. And while “Beyond Re-Animator” isn’t as staggeringly unwatchable as its predecessor, that’s like saying hitting your thumb with a hammer hurts less than someone taking a power drill to your taint.

The threequel sees Herbert West in prison and experimenting with “neoplasm” that can transfer not only life but personalities and memories from one person, or animal, to another. Again, this film is truly attempting to do something different, to add something of value to the franchise. It fails, but at least it tries.

“Beyond Re-Animator” sees a young man (Jason Barry) scarred as a child by West’s experiments with the dead now grown up to be a prison doctor and anxious to help West restart his research. And there’s a girlfriend and an evil warden and I frankly can’t be bothered with this thing. It’s even stupider than “Bride of Re-Animator” but at least it doesn’t feel like big chunks of the script were burned up in a fire. Yuzna inexplicably returns as the director, which is like re-hiring a mohel after he gave your first baby boy an inadvertent sex change, but he does a slightly less incompetent job. Much more boring but slightly less incompetent. Combs as Herbert West is still great but seeing the actor who helped define Star Trek on television for a decade in this cheap ass production is sad. I only hope he took advantage of a free vacation to Barcelona or wherever in Spain this piece of crap was filmed and didn’t actually need the money.

When Combs showed up in this disaster, it was proof positive that 'Star Trek: Enterprise' was getting terrible ratings.

“Re-Animator” takes this Throwdown and it’s so good that 35 years and two atrocious sequels later, I still wish someone would make another one. Herbert West in twilight facing his own death after fixating on it in others for a lifetime could be a hell of a hook. Just keep Brian Yuzna as far away from it as possible.

Re-Animator (1985)

Written by Dennis Paoli, William Norris, and Stuart Gordon.

Directed by Stuart Gordon.

Starring Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton, David Gale, Robert Sampson, Gerry Black, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, and Peter Kent.

Bride of Re-Animator (1990)

Written by Rick Fry, Woody Keith, and Brian Yuzna,

Directed by Brian Yuzna.

Starring Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Fabiana Udenio, Claude Earl Jones, David Gale, Kathleen Kinmont, and Mel Stewart.

Beyond Re-Animator (2003)

Written by Jose Manuel Gomez,

Directed by Brian Yuzna.

Starring Jeffrey Combs, Jason Barry, Elsa Pataky, Lolo Herrero, Santiago Segura, Enrique Arce, Nico Baixas, Simon Andreu, and Raquel Gribler.

She just realized being in "Bride of Re-Animator" is more embarassing than being naked and spread-eagled on a gurney.