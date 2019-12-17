Clear
Raw video: Lois Riess, southern MN fugitive, sentenced to life in prison for Florida murder

Hear from the courtroom as Lois Riess changed her plea Tuesday in south Florida.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 3:41 PM

Hear from the courtroom as Lois Riess changed her plea Tuesday in south Florida. 

(AP) - A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to killing a Florida woman who prosecutors said was targeted because the two looked alike.

Officials say 57-year-old Lois Riess will serve a life sentence in prison for the first-degree murder of Pamela Hutchinson. Officials say Riess targeted Hutchinson because they shared similar features, and because Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity.

Riess garnered national news attention as the “fugitive grandma” when she led authorities on a cross-country manhunt before she was captured in April 2018 in Texas.

Riess’ saga began the month before, when her husband was found dead at the couple’s Minnesota home.

Read more on the story here. 

