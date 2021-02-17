Rash of catalytic converter, construction thefts continue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More catalytic converter and construction thefts have been reported in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said two more catalytic converter thefts have been reported, and one includes a vehicle from the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Another construction theft was also reported, this one coming from a site in the 4100 block of 31st Ave. NW sometime between Feb. 10-16.

The lock was cut on the trailer and about $10,000-$15,000 worth of tools were stolen from Niagara Builders.