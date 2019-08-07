Clear
Rash of burglaries continues with 2 more reports in Rochester

Two more burglaries are being investigated.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 11:30 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating two more burglaries in the city.

The first happened at a repair shop located on 240 Highway 14 East, sometime between 10:00 p.m. on August 3 and 7:15 a.m. on August 5.

A motorcycle valued between $1,000 and $2,500 and a dirt bike with $1,000 were taken from the business.

The second happened on August 4 sometime between 9 and 11 o'clock in the morning at an apartment complex located in the 2400 block of 18 1/2 Avenue NW.

The residents of the apartment came back and noticed a large number of coins were missing, along with a computer and some paychecks. They say the missing items totaled to "several thousand dollars."

Police believe someone came in through an unlocked door.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation.

