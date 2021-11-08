Former Rochester cop who was charged with child sex crimes arrested again for allegedly crashing vehicle into residence

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple alcohol-related crashes were reported over the weekend, including a hit-and-run that resulted in a vehicle running into the concrete steps of a home.

Rochester police said Joshua Laber, 43, was arrested after he side-swiped a vehicle in the 100 block of 10th St. NW. before he struck a fire hydrant, stop sign, ran into a deck and crashed into the steps.

Laber is an ex-police officer who was charged with child sex crimes in 2020. He resigned from the Rochester Police Department in April 2015 and these crimes allegedly happened in 2019.

Laber, who blew a .19, is facing charges of hit and run, fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and third-degree DWI.

The person who called the authorities said the suspect tried to punch them.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it responded to two motor vehicle crashes over the weekend with both involving a drunk driver.

No injuries were reported in those crashes.