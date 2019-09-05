Rare 1850s log home getting refurbished in Osage

OSAGE, Iowa - Only a handful of log homes built by Iowa’s earliest settlers are still standing. One of them is in Osage and the historical society is busy refurbishing it.

The 1850s log home sits at the entrance to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, where it was moved from its original location back in the 1960s.

Right now, volunteers are patching up the mortar between the logs and installing new windows.

The windows were made by an Amish craftsman, who made sure they looked like the original.

Denis Boerjan who is part of the Mitchell County Historical Society says the log home was on his parents land for years.

The historical society is hoping to have the project done in three weeks, just in time for their Autumn Artistry event on September 21st.