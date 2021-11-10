Rapid COVID test site to open in Albert Lea Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new rapid COVID-19 testing site is opening Thursday in Albert Lea.

It is one of three locations announced Wednesday by Governor Tim Walz that will be using a new saliva PCR test.

“An expansive, accessible, and free community testing network is critical to making sure Minnesota families can get tested for COVID-19,” says Governor Walz. “Testing provides clarity and peace of mind for parents, workers, and anybody heading out their front door. By expanding our community testing network, we’re making it easier for more Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 tests they need. Make an appointment at one of our free sites today!”

The rapid COVID-19 test will be offered at the former ShopKo at Northbridge Mall, 11 am to 6 pm Thursday and Friday and 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

“Our community testing network helps Minnesotans find COVID-19 testing in their neck of the woods,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “With more activities heading inside as the weather cools down, it’s important that Minnesotans get tested if they’re feeling ill. By expanding our testing network, we’re connecting more Minnesotans to testing options near them.”

New fast COVID test sites are also opening up in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis. Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites.