MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have thrown out rape charges filed against a convicted sex offender accused of attacking an employee at a Twin Cites amusement park in 2018 after his attorney discovered investigators mixed up the DNA tests.
The Star Tribune reports 27-year-old Austin Jeffrey Jones was scheduled to stand trial next week on two charges related to the alleged assault at Valleyfair in Shakopee.
A defense review of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tests showed the alleged victim’s belt buckle had Jones’ DNA on it but not her own DNA, and the front of Jones’ underwear had DNA from the alleged victim but none of his own.
The BCA said in a statement that the samples were inadvertently switched during DNA testing. The case was dropped on Tuesday, although the BCA says it will continue to work on the case.
Related Content
- Rape charges thrown out after Minnesota agents mix up DNA
- Minnesota conservation officer thrown off boat, dies
- Minnesota man faces life threatening injuries after being thrown off motorcycle
- Authorities: DNA results in sex abuse charge in Worth County
- Murder, rape, and assault were up in Minnesota in 2017
- Predatory offender accused of raping child in southern Minnesota
- Minnesota Senate votes 66-0 to close marital rape loophole
- Minnesota governor signs repeal of marital rape exemption
- New Minnesota laws target marital rape, wage theft, opiates
- Murders decline in Minnesota in 2018, but rapes increase