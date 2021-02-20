Movies can be more than a mere distraction…but do they need to be? Should grown men and women feel a little embarrassed to watch a super-hero flick involving characters and concepts originally intended for children instead of serious stuff made for adults? Should Hollywood be embarrassed it can’t made serious stuff many adults want to watch? Does it have to be one or the other?

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will examine two films on opposite sides of that divide. One is a precise moral argument wrapped up in the trial of a man’s soul. The other is an emotional rollercoaster where you always know you’re perfectly safe. It’s “Ransom!” (1956) vs. “Ransom” (1996) in a battle between a timeless story and the different eras in which it is told.

The basic plot of both original and remake are exactly the same. A rich man and his wife find their young son has been kidnapped. A ransom is demanded…but the father refuses to pay it. Instead he pledges the ransom money as a bounty on the head of whoever took his son. And I doubt you will ever again see the same story told in such starkly different ways and to such starkly different purposes.

“Ransom!” is a near-perfect example of the image 1950s America liked to present to itself and it’s refreshing and a bit thrilling to see that image presented without any of the judgment and cynicism poured over it by later generations. David Stannard (Glenn Ford) is the president of a successful vacuum cleaner company with his doting wife, Edith (Donna Reed), and a comically rambunctious son, Andy (Bobby Clark). They’ve got an African-American maid named Shirley (Juanita Moore) and an African-American butler named Jesse (Juano Hernandez), which is a little odd because the Stannards don’t really live in a home big enough to need two servants. Having black people as content servants to their white employers looks like something else entirely to “woke” eyes.

David Stannard is the king of his castle, the patriarch of his family, and the kind of red-blooded American male who is puts the same energy into making out with his wife as he does winning an argument in the boardroom about pushing the company forward into the future. But all that confidence and daring is put to the test when he gets a call about a nurse coming to Andy’s school and taking him away for a doctor’s appointment. Except neither David nor Edith know anything about such a thing. And that brings the viewer a look at how much American culture has changed.

When they get the call about Andy and the “nurse,” David and Edith’s first reaction is literally to suspect the other of hiding the fact that something is medically wrong with their son. They don’t even question each other about it. Their first assumption is that the person they love is keeping them in the dark when it comes to their child. It’s a genuinely bizarre reaction to modern eyes but unintentionally demonstrates how normal and expected it used to be that certain things wouldn’t be talked about, even in families, and how keeping those things secret was often standard procedure. A few generations later and many Americans not only keep nothing secret from their loved ones, they don’t keep anything secret from anyone. A sick kid becomes another social media post.

Anyway, David Stannard contacts the police and they wait for Andy’s kidnappers to call. Then something interesting happens. Both local law enforcement and a hard-nosed reporter (Leslie Nielsen) are pretty straightforward with Stannard. There’s a better than 50-50 chance Andy will eventually be returned and whether or not Stannard pays the ransom won’t affect those odds. In fact, paying the ransom will do more to help catch the kidnappers, by tracing the ransom money, than it will to ensure Andy’s return. But everybody always pays, even though the reporter tells Stannard that doing so only encourages other potential kidnappers of other potential children. And that’s when “Ransom!” really becomes compelling.

As a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, “Ransom!” is a civics lesson with a candy-coating of family fear and drama. David Stannard can pay the kidnappers, which won’t necessarily get his son back but won’t necessarily prevent his return either. What paying will do is get David Stannard off the hook. He’ll have done what’s expected. Paying the ransom is all he can do and if he does, what happens to Andy is no longer David’s responsibility. Whether his son lives or dies, no one will think ill of David Stannard. Except paying the money is passing the buck to some other family, some other father. David may get Andy back but at the cost of perpetuating the assumption that kidnapping a rich man’s son leads to riches.

Screenwriters Cyril Hume and Richard Malbaum and director Alex Segal do a great job of throwing this moral conundrum in the audience’s lap. Paying the kidnappers won’t make it more likely to get Andy back. Not paying them might prevent other kids from being kidnapped. But not paying puts David Stannard in the hot seat. He becomes the one to blame if anything happens to his son. In the minds of the public, his wife, and his own, it won’t be the kidnapper’s fault if Andy dies. It won’t be the police’s. It will be David’s. And even though that isn’t practically true, since the film is clear that paying or not paying doesn’t really matter to Andy’s fate, it is the inescapable emotional conclusion.

When David Stannard refuses to pay the ransom, he’s not a father caring for his child. He’s a citizen doing what’s best for his fellow citizens. He’s standing up for what is right when no one is willing to support him. It’s “High Noon” (1952), just in 1950s suburbia instead of the Wild West.

There’s other worthwhile bits and pieces to “Ransom!” It offers a more nuanced view of how 1950s America regarded women and minorities. Edith is shown as too emotionally fragile to handle Andy’s kidnapping, but only after getting scenes where she demonstrates real strength of character. It makes her less a sexist stereotype and more a real woman overwhelmed by terror and anxiety. And the Stannard’s butler, Jesse, is treated with a great deal of respect in the movie. He shames the reporter when he’s asked to take a photo of Andy’s room for the newspaper story and it’s Jesse who comforts David in his darkest and most desperate moment. “Ransom!” takes place in an America where white men are the dominant force but women and minorities aren’t merely chattel. But it’s the movie’s central ethical message that still reverberates most strongly after all this time.

Man...you forget how great this guy was until you stumble across one of his films and are blown away all over again.

40 years and a Cold War later, Ron Howard and Mel Gibson got together to do a remake. And it’s a really fine piece of entertainment. Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) is an airline executive whose son is abducted in New York City. Only this time the film shows us the actual kidnappers and creates a battle of wills between them and Tom. Whereas the original made the paying of the ransom mostly irrelevant to the plot, “Ransom” makes it central to the struggle of the kidnapper’s pressuring Tom to pay and Tom pressuring them to let his son go. And the twists and turns of that conflict are much more dynamic and conventionally exciting than anything in the 1956 version. I don’t think anyone who watches these motion pictures would say “Ransom!” is the more entertaining one. But “Ransom” has none of the original’s emotional or intellectual depth.

There’s a scene where Tom is supposed to turn over the money and get an address where he can find his son. But when he’s about the hand over the ransom and asks for the address, one of the kidnappers has no idea what Tom is talking about. That’s when Tom and the audience both know that the kidnappers have no intention of letting Tom have his son back alive. When I first saw “Ransom,” I had not seen the original and that twist of Tom realizing the kidnappers planned to kill his son no matter what was very engaging. But it falls flat after watching “Ransom!” The original invited the viewer to consider if they would have the courage to do what David Stannard did. There’s nothing to wonder about with Tom Mullen. The 1996 remake is clear and certain that not only will paying the ransom not get Tom’s son back, it will guarantee his son’s death. There’s nothing to think about. There’s nothing to agonize over. It’s cut and dried.

It’s the key difference between these two films. “Ransom!” is about something. It’s about a man’s responsibility to his fellow man and a citizen’s responsibility to his society. “Ransom” isn’t about anything. Oh, the remake throws out some allusions to issues of class between the wealthy airline executive and the working man kidnappers but they’re only paper thin allusions. There’s no depth or meaning to the remake. It only exists to occupy your attention for a couple of hours, which is does very well. “Ransom” is an effective thriller that never degenerates into the plot merely being an excuse for action scenes. The writing is good. The direction is good. The acting is good. But there’s no particular reason you should watch “Ransom” instead of some other really good film.

There are a few other intriguing comparisons between these movies. One is the changing stature of law enforcement in American culture. In the original, David Stannard is the prime mover in the story. The police are just there to essentially assist him in dealing with the situation. The local police chief doesn’t try and dissuade David from not paying the ransom. He only wants David to sign a letter that it wasn’t the police chief’s idea so he won’t get blamed for anything. In the remake, the FBI tries to completely take charge of everything. Instead of being there to help Tom and his wife, they think Tom and his wife are there to help the FBI.

Another comparison is the difference in 1950s and 1990 masculinity. David Stannard is controlled and even somewhat cold in responding to his son’s abduction. We seem him logically working through the problem and stoically taking action to resolve it. His internal terror and panic is kept almost entirely under wraps until he finally breaks down. Tom Mullen, on the other hand, is an exposed nerve. His tension and desperation are never more than a millimeter beneath the surface of his skin. Far from being in control, Tom is man stuck in a car with no brakes. He can’t stop. He can’t get out. All he can do is hold on until something happens. Put David Stannard in “Ransom” and viewers would have seen him as a monster. Put Tom Mullen in “Ransom!” and the audience would have felt him a weakling.

There’s also a big difference between the two main female characters. Edith Stannard spends the second half of the original doped up because she’s a hysterical woman who can’t be handled any other way. Tom’s wife, Kate (Rene Russo), is superficially presented more as Tom’s equal, if not his superior, in emotional strength and control. But Edith is the more riveting character. As I referenced earlier, she’s allowed to first show some strength and that makes her collapse both more powerful and more narratively useful. Seeing Edith go off the rails emphasizes to the viewer the knife-edge that David is walking, trying to keep a grip on himself so he holds true to what is right. Kate is just kind of there. Rene Russo does a great job but the remake could have made Tom a single parent and it would not have affected anything in the film in the slightest way. When male and female characters can be different, that can make them and their stories more engrossing. When everybody is equal and everybody is the same, no one can ever add an extra dimension to what’s going on.

This Throwdown is a push. If you only want to be entertained, you should absolutely watch “Ransom” (1996) over the original. It’s a superior piece of craftsmanship. If you want to watch a movie you can actually think about and discuss when it’s over, you should absolutely watch “Ransom!” (1956). It’s hard to find a film like this nowadays.

Ransom! (1956)

Written by Cyril Hume and Richard Malbaum.

Directed by Alex Segal.

Starring Glenn Ford, Donna Reed, Leslie Nielsen, Juano Hernandez, Robert Keith, Richard Gaines, Mabel Albertson, Alexander Scourby, Bobby Clark, Ainslie Pryor, Juanita Moore, Robert Burton, and Lori March.

Anyone who thinks men and women aren't different needs to explain why of the three major Hollywood stars in this 1997 AP photo, only two of them are still making movies over 20 years later.

Ransom (1996)

Written by Richard Price and Alexander Ignon.

Directed by Ron Howard.

Starring Mel Gibson, Rene Russo, Brawley Nolte, Gary Sinise, Delroy Lindo, Lili Taylor, Liew Schreiber, Donnie Wahlberg, Evan Handler, Nancy Ticotin, and Dan Hedaya.