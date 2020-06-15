Ranking COVID-19 activity risks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With warmer weather and coronavirus restrictions loosening we’re left to weigh our own risks on how to avoid the deadly disease while still maintaining some kind of normal.

Freeborn County Public Health says outdoor activities are some of the safest. That includes golfing, having a picnic or playing tennis.

All of those are considered low risk according to a survey of four public health experts by MLive in Michigan.

Health officials say to avoid COVID-19 we should consider five risks before venturing out.

Those include: proximity to people – the likelihood others will practice safe behaviors – indoor or outdoor locations – exposure time and personal health risks.

On that note, places like bars and restaurants are much higher risk for everyone as well as large concerts and bars.

Public health director Susan Yost explained, “Higher risk places that you're going to go to are places you're going to be in for a long time and next to people for a long time. So, if you go to a restaurant or bar you're probably going to sit there for more than 15 minutes.”

Another relatively safe activity is picking up groceries. However an even safer option is having them delivered if possible.

Yost said these practices are still important even as restrictions loosen because there are still many people at-risk.

“It’s important to keep it in mind because COVID is still here,” she said. “It’s important to make sure that you’re still washing your hands, you’re still wearing your mask so that you can help protect those that are most at-risk.”