Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

Mayor Kim Norton's proclamation works to spread kindness out of Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an annual event aimed at improving how we treat one another.
Random Act Of Kindness Week is kicking off with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaiming today as "Random Act Of Kindness Day.”
Mayor Norton stopped by Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria to honor those who are giving back to the community.
The store owner was surprised with the "Kindness Award."he offered free pizzas to federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

“It's hard for me to take a dollar from them when I know that they’re going through a lot more than what we're going through. So we're trying to help others,” said Pasquales Presa.

All throughout this week there will be opportunities for people to give back to the Rochester community.

“It just has this ripple effect of kindness and so that is so special when that happens because it does touch other peoples lives and it creates an impact whether you realize it or not,”said C.A.K.E. founder Danielle Teal.

For a list of events throughout the week, Click Here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Tracking another midweek snow system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday

Image

Sending cookies overseas

Image

Flags on fire hydrants

Image

Continuing coverage: Talking about homelessness

Image

School board makes agreement with Four Oaks

Image

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Image

Towering Snow Banks

Image

'Save the Planet' engineering challenge

Image

Wooden boxes for cancer patients

Image

Tracking a Few More Rounds of Snow.

Community Events