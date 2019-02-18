Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an annual event aimed at improving how we treat one another.

Random Act Of Kindness Week is kicking off with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaiming today as "Random Act Of Kindness Day.”

Mayor Norton stopped by Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria to honor those who are giving back to the community.

The store owner was surprised with the "Kindness Award."he offered free pizzas to federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

“It's hard for me to take a dollar from them when I know that they’re going through a lot more than what we're going through. So we're trying to help others,” said Pasquales Presa.

All throughout this week there will be opportunities for people to give back to the Rochester community.

“It just has this ripple effect of kindness and so that is so special when that happens because it does touch other peoples lives and it creates an impact whether you realize it or not,”said C.A.K.E. founder Danielle Teal.

