Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.

