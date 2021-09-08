Ramsey County to stop prosecuting felonies resulting from most traffic stops

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy to end felony prosecutions that stem from low-level traffic stops.

His office says the policy is designed to fundamentally change the use of traffic stops that are not initiated for public safety reasons. These types of stops — for issues such as a broken tail light or expired license tabs — disproportionately affect minority communities, and can sometimes have fatal consequences. In 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over for a broken tail light and fatally shot after he told an officer he had a gun.

Police departments nationwide have been looking at their traffic stop policies and some, like Minneapolis, have said they will no longer stop drivers for minor infractions.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Executive Director Brian Peters released the following statement on Choi’s plans:

“Basically, the county attorney just announced his office won’t uphold the law and won’t prosecute those break it. That’s absurd, and is a slap in the face to victims of crime. Ramsey County residents be warned: those that break the law won’t even get a slap on the wrist --- they’ll get a high-five from the county attorney and be left to commit more, and more serious offenses. Reduction of crime and public safety for all should be our focus as the crime rate escalates – and this isn’t it.”

Candidate for Governor and State Senator Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) also issued a statement:

“Today’s announcement will make Ramsey County and our state less safe. Those who break the law should have consequences, regardless of when and where in the state the crime is committed. This disregard for public safety follows the Governor Walz playbook of not prioritizing safer communities and the work of law enforcement.”