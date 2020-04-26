Ramadan changes during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Right now is considered the holiest month of the year for Muslims called Ramadan. The pandemic is changing the way local Muslim communities are celebrating this year.

Currently, the mosque in Rochester called Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq is closed.

Instead of gathering today, many families will be staying home to pray.

Rashed Ferdous is the chairperson for the mosque's board of directors. He says it's uncharted territory for Muslims both emotionally and logistically.

"The congregational prayers are prayers that you come together as a community, stand shoulder to shoulder with your brother and also of course your sisters as well, and then you pray," Ferdous said, "but that is not happening."

Ferdous isn't sure when the mosque will reopen, he says leaders are following the guidelines of the state and local health officials.