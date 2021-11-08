Rally-goers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandate during medical freedom rally

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People young and old marched the streets of Peace Plaza on Monday morning. Rallygoers brought their voices to downtown Rochester holding up signs protesting vaccine mandates.

The rally-goers tell KIMT News 3 they don't agree with the mandates and that the government shouldn't be able to tell them what to put in their bodies.

Mayo Clinic employees Sarah Moore and Melanie Hoover marched during the medical freedom rally.

"We just want to be given the choice to get the vaccine or not," says Hoover, a radiology tech at Mayo. "I've worked at Mayo Clinic for twenty-six years and I've worked my way before they knew it was COVID. I never got it and I was there for my patients without having the vaccine."

Hoover's colleague Sarah agrees with her and doesn't believe the vaccine should be mandated.

"It should be a personal choice for medical freedom to choose whether we want it or not."

Another person marching in the rally holding up signs was a former Olmsted Medical Center nurse who goes by Marie.

"I think that people should be able to choose what they do with their bodies as far as medical procedures go, as far as even taking something into their body. It should be their choice and it should be something between them and their doctors," explains Marie.

According to rally organizer Julie Kisgen Reed, there will be more medical freedom rallies in the near future.

"We have our rights and mandates do not dictate what we should be doing with our bodies. Only we should be dictating what we do with our bodies," says Kisgen Reed.

Kisgen Reed also tells KIMT News 3 these rallies can be held at different locations around The Med City.