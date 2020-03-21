Clear
Rally of the Restaurants is underway to help support local food businesses

The community is coming together to show their support for businesses feeling the pain during this pandemic.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many different local first responders are taking part in the 'Rally of the Restaurants' challenge.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office made a post on their Facebook page introducing the challenge. The idea behind it is to support local restaurants during this tough time as their closed. The Rochester Fire Department is participating in the challenge. Firefighter Chad Kuhlman, said this is a way for them to give back to those who need it right now because they're the ones supporting the fire department every day. "Times are difficult. It goes without saying," Kuhlman explained. "We try to go through all this together and we're gonna try to order more lunches and more dinners from the area businesses in order to go ahead and try to support them, try to support everybody."

Kuhlman said it's also a fun way for local first responders to challenge each other. "They're fun to participate in for a couple different reasons. Like I said for one, to support those that support us. But at the same time, it's a fun little challenge between the first responders in our area," said Kuhlman.

Anyone can participate in this challenge. All you have to do is post a picture of your order and use #restaurantrallychallenge. The challenge will go on as long as the restaurants remained closed.

