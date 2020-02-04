Clear
'Rally of the Restaurants' is officially underway at Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program

Restaurants in Rochester are taking part in a friendly competition with a goal of increasing the blood supply at Mayo Clinic.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 7:54 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This is the first year of 'Rally of the Restaurants' at Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program. The restaurants participating are Newt's, Terza, Pescara, Chesters, The Loop, Smaok and Five West. if you want your favorite restaurant to win bragging rights and a plaque at the end of this, all you have to do is before you donate blood, tell the center where you want to pledge your donation to.

Director of Operations at Nova Restaurant Group, Henry Clarin, kicked off the fundraiser by donating blood. "Something I can do is give blood. It's just an easy thing - sit in a chair, 10 or 15 minutes and possibly save a life in the future," explained Clarin. He said this is a good way for them to show their support to the community like they have received for many years. "Nova Restaurant Group - Chesters and Pescara - have been in Rochester for 11 years. Terza is our newest restaurant with 4 years, so we are local restaurant company and it's a great opportunity for us to give back," Clarin said. If you go to either Chesters, Pescara or Terza and show off your 'I donated' sticker, they'll offer you 10% off.

Customers can donate blood for 'Rally of the Restaurants' until April 30th.

