Winnebago County bar owner reports Sunday robbery

Says thousands of dollars were stolen.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 5:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RAKE, Iowa – A bar owner says she was robbed of thousands of dollars on Sunday.

Ona Knudtson of the Rake Pub and Grub says it happened around noon when two men and a woman walked into the bar and ordered food. Knudtson says when the manager went to cook their order, the three stole two money bags from behind the bar.

Knudtson says she thought at first it was a “dine and dash” but didn’t realize the money bags were missing until later in the afternoon. Knudtson says about $5,000 was stolen.

Knudtson says the robbers were recorded on security video and she has contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office about this crime.

