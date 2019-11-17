Raising money for the Red Kettle

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the spirit of charitable acts, runners and walkers took to the streets of Mason City Saturday morning to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

In conjunction with the first full weekend of the annual bell ringings across the country, around 30 people took part in the first annual Red Kettle Run 5K. All money raised from registration, and even any collected during the run and walk, will go towards making Christmas brighter for many in North Iowa, and also for programs the Salvation Army puts on throughout the year.

Captain Kenyon Sivels says the needs of those they help vary, anywhere from disaster relief to getting someone back to work.

"We see people from all walks of life and the folks who need help are your neighbor, the person across the street. It's not just someone that lives over there or in this town, but from all over North Iowa that we see people."

Ryan Smith and his son Liam participated in the run, and placed within the top 3 in their respective age groups. They both ahve positive reviews for the first time around.

"A great cause and a really well organized race, a lot of fun. I hope they continue to do it in the future."

The run was sponsored by KIMT News 3, Hy-Vee West, MercyOne and Country Meadow Place.