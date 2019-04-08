Clear
Raising awareness of child abuse

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Waldorf University's Criminal Justice Department is working to raise awareness

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - According to Child Help, a non-profit helping victims of child abuse, a child abuse case is reported roughly every 10 seconds. And while it is difficult to discuss in an open forum, a department at a North Iowa university is looking to change that.

The Waldorf Criminal Justice Department spent part of the day Monday placed blue pinwheels around campus to bring the issue to light.

Senior Ameh Ogbehmudia works at Forest Ridge, which works with adolescent females who have faced abuse, and says hearing the stories of those who have gone through so much motivates her to take action.

"It's crazy to think about the homes they've come from...some of their families didn't care for them, and they've struggled their whole lives. And they're only 12-13 years old."

Her fellow staffers work with victims coping mechanisms and ways to express themselves.

"For some of them, it's difficult, and for some of them, it's not that hard, but it takes time. Us as staff working over there have to be patient with them, understanding what they've been through and knowing that no one can truly recover from that."

Each year, about 6.6 million children are referred to state child protection agencies, with more than 3 million of them being subject to an investigation.

From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
