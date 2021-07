OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Heavy rain is being blamed for an injury crash late Tuesday afternoon in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 64-year-old Alan Dungan, of Spring Valley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle he was driving was southbound on Highway 52 when it hydroplaned and crashed into the median wall.

Dungan was taken to St. Marys for his injuries.