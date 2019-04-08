Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rain, snow and ice this week? A storm is taking aim at the viewing area

A storm is tracking toward north Iowa and southern Minnesota Tuesday night through Friday and will feature a wide difference in temperatures.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 7:31 AM

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A storm is brewing, and here's what we know:

A storm is tracking toward north Iowa and southern Minnesota Tuesday night through Friday and will feature a wide difference in temperatures. Another certainty is that the winds will be whipping.

Here’s what will come into focus in the coming hours and days:

Will it be rain, snow or ice? And how much will stick once it hits the ground?
Precipitation will start Tuesday night and last through Friday. There will be an amazing temperature gradient across the area at times - about 10 degrees from north Iowa to southern Minnesota, which will drastically affect what type of precipitation you see at your home.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events