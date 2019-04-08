Rain, snow and ice this week? A storm is taking aim at the viewing area

Photo Gallery 3 Images
A storm is brewing, and here's what we know:
A storm is tracking toward north Iowa and southern Minnesota Tuesday night through Friday and will feature a wide difference in temperatures. Another certainty is that the winds will be whipping.
Here’s what will come into focus in the coming hours and days:
Will it be rain, snow or ice? And how much will stick once it hits the ground?
Precipitation will start Tuesday night and last through Friday. There will be an amazing temperature gradient across the area at times - about 10 degrees from north Iowa to southern Minnesota, which will drastically affect what type of precipitation you see at your home.
