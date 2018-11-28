Clear

Rain, ice and snow all possible throughout viewing area this weekend

Do you have weekend plans? If so, you’ll want to be following the forecast.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 1:39 PM

A batch of wintry weather could be hitting the viewing area Saturday into Sunday.
Rain and ice to snow is all possible and that could impact driving conditions.
Around three inches of snow is possible throughout the viewing area.

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

