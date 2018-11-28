Rain, ice and snow all possible throughout viewing area this weekend

Do you have weekend plans? If so, you’ll want to be following the forecast.

A batch of wintry weather could be hitting the viewing area Saturday into Sunday.

Rain and ice to snow is all possible and that could impact driving conditions.

Around three inches of snow is possible throughout the viewing area.

