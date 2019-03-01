Clear
Railroad tracks damaged by snow removal in St. Ansgar

Rail crossing closed to traffic.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – City officials say the railroad crossing on 8th Street is closed until further notice.

A post on the St. Ansgar Facebook page says the tracks were damaged during snow removal by the railroad company and repairs will be made as soon as possible.

