ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – City officials say the railroad crossing on 8th Street is closed until further notice.
A post on the St. Ansgar Facebook page says the tracks were damaged during snow removal by the railroad company and repairs will be made as soon as possible.
Related Content
- Railroad tracks damaged by snow removal in St. Ansgar
- Fatal crash in St. Ansgar
- Jenkins' journey at St. Ansgar
- Baldus bouncing back at St. Ansgar
- St. Ansgar man accused of federal crimes
- St. Ansgar's South Square receives grants
- St. Ansgar seeks big Friday night win
- Semi gets stuck on railroad tracks
- Snow removal reminder
- Hudson tops St. Ansgar in Class A semifinal
Scroll for more content...