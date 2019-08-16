Clear
Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 2:49 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A railroad officer who shot a subject being investigated for trespassing will not be indicted.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen said Friday a grand jury heard testimony this week and reviewed the evidence in the case.

“The grand jury deliberated and declined to indict the railroad officer,” Dalen said.

The shooting occurred Nov. 29, 2018, near 9th St. NW.

Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner was put on paid leave following the shooting that left Nathan Olson injured.

Authorities said Olson was shot after an altercation.

In an email to KIMT after the shooting, Raquel Espinoza, the corporate communications senior director for UP Railroad, offered more information regarding the shooting and special agents.
• Special Agent Miner was not wearing a body camera, but his vehicle was equipped with a forward-facing camera.
• All special agents are sworn police officers and carry firearms.
“Our policy states agents will use reasonable force to protect the life of the agent or another person and effectively bring an incident under control,” Espinoza said.
• Special agents carry OC gel/spray, Tasers and batons.

