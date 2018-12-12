Clear
Railroad officer involved in Mason City shooting on paid administrative leave; man still hospitalized

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 2:27 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A railroad officer involved in a shooting is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation being conducted by the Iowa DCI.
Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner is on paid leave following the shooting of that left Nathan Olson hospitalized, Union Pacific Railroad said Wednesday. Authorities said Olson was shot Nov. 29 at the intersection of 9th St. NW and N. Monroe Ave. after an altercation. Olson is still in fair condition at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.
In an email to KIMT received Wednesday, Raquel Espinoza, the corporate communications senior director for UP Railroad, offered more information regarding the shooting and special agents.
• Special Agent Miner was not wearing a body camera, but his vehicle was equipped with a forward-facing camera.
• All special agents are sworn police officers and carry firearms.
“Our policy states agents will use reasonable force to protect the life of the agent or another person and effectively bring an incident under control,” Espinoza said.
• Special agents carry OC gel/spray, Tasers and batons.

