Railroad crossings to close in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Replacement work will temporarily close two railroad crossings in Albert Lea.
Union Pacific Railroad will shut down the crossings on Myers Road at the intersection with Highway 65 and Hammer Road east of YH Hansen. Detours will be in place.
City officials say these crossings will be closed from 7 am Sunday through 5 pm Thursday.
