Railroad crossing accident in Dodge County

KASSON, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with a car vs. train accident in Dodge County.

It happened midday Monday at the railroad crossing near Highway 15 and County Road 9, west of Kasson. The train came to a stop and one car wound up in the ditch. Authorities are saying the car was southbound on County Road 9 when the accident happened and that the train was not at fault.

The driver of the car received minor injures and will be takent to the Steele County Jail after treatment. There is minimal damage to the train and more damage to the car.

Kasson police and fire, the Dodge county Sheriff's Office, Dodge County ambulance, and MnDOT all responded to this incident. Railroad inspectors are also expected to investigate.