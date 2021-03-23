Railcar filled with molasses explodes in SE Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A railcar explosion Tuesday morning resulted in damage to a building at the Progressive Rail facility.

Cannon Falls police said it happened just after 7 a.m. when a railcar filled with molasses exploded. Cannon Falls is located in Goodhue County.

"At this time there does not appear to be any hazardous substances involved in the explosion. The surrounding area was affected by molasses that was ejected by the explosion and a full assessment of the area impacted is underway," police said.

The State of Minnesota Duty Officer was contacted and a coordinated investigation of the cause will be undertaken, police said.