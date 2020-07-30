Raids across Mason City during investigation focusing on meth and heroin

MASON CITY, Iowa – What is being described as a “long-term narcotics investigation” resulted in several search warrants being executed around Mason City on Thursday morning.

The investigation focuses on the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in north Iowa.

The search warrants executed Wednesday resulted in the seizure of meth, heroin, marijuana, firearms and currency.

Bernard Davis, 30, of Mason City, was arrested for delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.

Wednesday’s search warrant was “just part of the investigation” and more arrests are likely.

One of the search warrants was executed in the 800 block of N. Federal Ave.

The following agencies assisted in the searches:

Full-time personnel assigned to the NCINTF come from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Clear Lake Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Mason City Police Department. NCINTF was assisted today by the NCINTF Special Operations Group, the Iowa State Patrol, the Story County Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Drug Task Force, and the Central Iowa Drug Task Force.