Raiders' hockey player earns prestigious award

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are banners that showcase the success of the Rochester Raiders floor hockey team, but what about individual accomplishments? Team captain, Dayne Bailey, recently received an award that no other Raider has.

“This award that Dayne has been chosen for is the (Minnesota) Adapted Athletic Association ‘Adapted Athlete of the Year.” coach Jeff Copler said.

Bailey was recently selected as the recipient of the Tony Labahn ‘Most Outstanding Player’ award for the 2019-2020 season. He was nominated by Coach Copler among others and was deemed the recipient, bring the award to the Med City for the first time.

Bailey calls it an honor.

“It’s actually pretty exciting being honored for getting this award for being on the Rochester Raiders adaptive teams.”

Bailey was a three-sport athlete for the Raiders also taking part in soccer and softball. Coach Copler says Dayne was a talented player and that his graduation leaves a big hole to be filled on the roster.

“Many opposing coaches are not heartbroken to see him move on but I am one that will be heartbroken to see him move on because he oftentimes saved us in the defensive zone by making outstanding saves,” Copler said.

Dayne says talent is just part of the equation – crediting his coaches and teammates for his success that put him in line to receive this prestigious honor.

“My coaches, they were fun to have with me to coach me and also having my teammates to be there with me if I had any questions,” he said.

Just like it was an honor to receive the award, Coach Copler says it was an honor to be his coach.

“I just loved working with him all these years. He’s always had a smile on his face and he always kept us coaches on our toes so I’m very proud to have worked with this young man.”

Bailey says the Rochester Flyers have already been reaching out to ensure that he’s going to play for them in the next step of his career.