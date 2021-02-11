North Iowa town hall meeting focuses on vaccine distribution, education concerns

MASON CITY, Iowa - Normally, State Sen. Amanda Ragan and State Rep. Sharon Steckman like to hold in-person town hall meetings, inviting the public to attend and share their thoughts about what they would like to see done in Des Moines. Because of the pandemic, however, those town halls have been held virtually through Zoom for the time being.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft started off last night's meeting sharing updates regarding Cerro Gordo County's vaccine efforts, as the agency continues to vaccine those 65 years and older, as well as teachers, with more vaccines expected to arrive next week.

In addition, he points out the effectiveness of the mass vaccination clinic and referenced the roughly 140,000 phone calls to the department regarding vaccination efforts and pandemic related questions. He also emphasized for the public to continue wearing masks, even after Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation last week lifting most masking requirements and capacity limits.

Ragan has heard from many constituents in her district regarding the recent moves.

"I have had so many calls and emails about the change in the restrictions because people feel strongly one way or another on that. It's really been important to continue with the masks especially for safety and especially with other things going on, with people going back to full-time school and the variants that are coming through. We don't have that many people vaccinated at this point for the safety issue."

Another major topic that's being worked on at the Capitol and that was also discussed last night was education. The Senate recently approved a 2.2% funding increase this week, and the House is working to pass a similar bill, with their proposal including a 2.5% funding increase. Both the Senate's and House's bills include language that would allocate more money to districts who followed return to learn requirements at the start of this school year. Ragan feels this is not enough, considering the challenges this year.

"We really need to be taking care of public education and having a quality education in the state of Iowa. It's not going to happen if we don't happen where we put our money where we really think it is important. I think it is critically important to fund our education system."