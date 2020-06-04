Racial slurs spray-painted on downtown Mason City buildings

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are asking for the public’s help after racial slurs were spray-painted on downtown buildings.

Police said it happened either late Wednesday or early Thursday. Three reports were taken.

“This conduct is detrimental to the narrative that is currently taking place in our community. There is no place for it here. We appreciate the community’s support in conveying that message and helping us to hold accountable those who are responsible for the damage,” Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636.

Peaceful protests have been held in the downtown area of Mason City in recent days following the death of George Floyd.