Rachel's Hope host annual fundraiser

AUSTIN, Minn- Some Austin residents are supporting a cause they say is close to their hearts.

Rachel’s hope hosted their annual fundraiser Walk for Life. Rachel's Hope is a pregnancy resource center that does a multitude of things including helping families with pregnancy and parenting education. Organizer Linda LaVallie says this event brings everything full circle.

"The walk means a lot to us because this is one event that really helps us kind of boost our funding for the year and all that funding goes right back into the community,” LaVallie