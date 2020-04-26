Racetracks could see loss of revenue

LANSING, Minnesota - Every weekend during racing season you'll find the stands packed full of fans at the Chateau Speedway in Lansing. But like so many sports during the Covid-19 pandemic, they're living in the unknown.

Owner Mark Wytaske is getting his track ready for the upcoming season, but like so many others in the sports business, he doesn't know if there will be a season.

"Right now everything is in limbo," he said.

Wytaske has owned the track for nearly two years, but his history on the soil roots deep. His father raced here and he's spent a lot of time on the oval. From a business standpoint, a season without racing would be a tough pill to swallow.

"It costs a lot of money to open the gate every friday night and somehow we've got to have that revenue," Wytaske said.

Tracks around the country have pondered racing without fans. Jefferson Park Speedway in South Dakota was set to race with an attendance capped off at 700 people, a fraction of total capacity. The event did go on as scheduled, albeit without spectators.

Mark can see it happening in other tracks, but isn't sure it would work at his.

"I'm not just exactly sure, I just pray to God that doesn't happen simply because I don't know how you're going to generate," he said.

There are many questions surronding this pandemic, but no one has an answer.

"Starting next Friday there's going to be huge implications," Mark said. "I've got 30 people that contact me every week wondering what's going to happen next and I don't know."

Wytaske said he would like to start racing Memorial Day weekend. It is uncertain whether that will happen.