Racecar driver John Andretti dies at 56

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – It has been a tough week for the sports world. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday, followed by Minnesota Vikings legend Chris Doleman on Tuesday.

It was announced on Thursday that John Andretti, the nephew of Mario Andretti, had lost his battle with colon cancer. Sources report that he announced he had stage four colon cancer in 2017.

Andretti spent the majority of his time in a NASCAR Cup Series car in which he won two races.

He made 12 starts in the Indianapolis 500. In 1994, he became the first driver to run the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and a Cup race in the same day.

John Andretti was 56 years old.