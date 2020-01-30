Clear

Racecar driver John Andretti dies at 56

The 56-year-old lost his battle with cancer.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 11:07 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:09 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – It has been a tough week for the sports world. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday, followed by Minnesota Vikings legend Chris Doleman on Tuesday.

It was announced on Thursday that John Andretti, the nephew of Mario Andretti, had lost his battle with colon cancer. Sources report that he announced he had stage four colon cancer in 2017.

Andretti spent the majority of his time in a NASCAR Cup Series car in which he won two races.

He made 12 starts in the Indianapolis 500. In 1994, he became the first driver to run the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and a Cup race in the same day.

John Andretti was 56 years old.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Wintry mix & snow possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Checking in with the Ronnenbergs

Image

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Image

Sports betting this weekend

Image

Sharing the story of survival

Image

Polar Vortex 1 year later

Image

Student Caucus

Image

Healthy Bluff Country Summit

Community Events