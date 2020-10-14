Race for Iowa House District 52 heating up

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks from today, voters in Floyd, Chicksaw and eastern Cerro Gordo Counties will decide on who will represent District 52 in the Iowa House, between Democrat incumbent, and current House minority leader, Todd Prichard, and Republican challenger Craig Clark.

Despite the pandemic forcing some adjustments on being able to talk with constituents, both say their campaigns have been faring well.

"COVID has definitely had an impact on how we campaign. Usually, I try to knock on every door in the district. We've been spending more time campaigning in person. You find a lot of people outside, mowing their yard or sitting on their porch, and people like to engage in conversation. Otherwise, it's been a lot of phone calling and reaching out to voters," Prichard said.

"I have been going door to door since I won the primary. I was very safe with COVID, and I have a mask with me, but as I'm outside, I would stand back until they were comfortable with me. I'm getting more and more people going door knocking with me, and I think we have a movement going," Clark said.

Serving the district since 2013, Prichard says he looks to continue addressing key issues in Des Moines, including jobs, healthcare and education.

"We've had a real struggle in the last few years with keeping healthcare accessible and affordable in our part of the state. Making sure our schools are safe, schools are always important issue to people. With COVID, changing the way we are doing education right now with the hybrid models, that's really been something on a lot of people's minds. The paramount has been the economy. Making sure there's good jobs in the community, where people can support their families. We need to keep this part of the state a vibrant part of the state."

Clark has been a part of Walmart for many years, working his way up from stocking shelves to being in charge of designing and renovating stores, and has also studied law and engineering at Iowa State University. He comes from a working class background, as his grandfather was a farmer in South Carolina, and his dad was a carpenter in that state as well. In addition, Clark ran as an independent for District 52 during the 2013 special election, and is currently the Rockford Township trustee.

"I've traveled all over the country, and the working class person needs a voice."

As he's been door knocking, Clark notes that many people have felt isolated because of the lack of social contact.

"It made me aware that we might have a mental crisis coming up."

To that point, he is wanting to address issues like rural healthcare, as well as access to mental health services in underserved areas.

"We have to maintain these rural clinics and rural hospitals. They play such a vital role in these communities that we have to maintain them. We have to build up our mental health services. Not everyone can drive down to Des Moines or Iowa City, where a lot of the mental health therapists, child therapists are. I think it's a sorely lacking area up here. Do we go telehealth? Do we encourage to have more clinics to open? It's a discussion that needs to happen and we need to be open in that discussion."

In addition, Clark is wanting to address the issue of job attraction, as well as agriculture.

"We have to support our agriculture. I've heard a lot of farmers talking about the property tax burdens they have to pay. We need to look at that burden they have, how much is it, does it play a factor into our smaller farmers, family farmers?"

Both say they are willing to work with others on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

"In the last few years that I've served, I've found that I do my best work come when I work across the aisle. You look at some of the things like Logan's Law, something that I was pleased to be a part of, working with my Republican state Senator Waylon Brown. Because the two of us worked together, we really got something done," Prichard said.

"When I go to Des Moines, I realize that I'm not just representing Republicans in this district. You can't always be a stick in the mud and saying, 'it's my way and that's all there is to it.' There's no harm in listening and there's no harm ito have a discussion. We can look at, 'how is it going to impact the middle class, the working class?,'" Clark said.

As we get closer to November 3, both candidates are continuing to make their cases heard to voters.

"I'll run on my record. I try to be as responsive as I can to the needs of people in the district and really focus on building our district. I hope I've been a part of some good things here, getting us through the floods, as well as the COVID situation. I want to be a resource for the district in assisting businesses, families and people. I have a lot of good working relations with educators, people in local goverment, healthcare and business development that need a partner," Prichard said.

"I'm going down to Des moines and I will represent the people. I will be their voice," Clark said.

