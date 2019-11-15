Clear

Rabid kitten bites three people in Minnesota

State animal health officials say an Otter Tail County kitten who bit three people, including a young child, has tested positive for rabies.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:45 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State animal health officials say an Otter Tail County kitten who bit three people, including a young child, has tested positive for rabies.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the kitten’s owner saw a skunk attacking the kitten on her farmhouse porch last month. She recalled seeing blood and bite marks on the kitten’s leg.

The farm owner, her 4-year-old son and her pregnant sister were bitten by the kitten in early November. The kitten was then euthanized and submitted for rabies testing. Results that came earlier this week show the kitten was infected with the rabies virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health investigated and has recommended a course of preventive action for five people who may have been exposed to the virus.

