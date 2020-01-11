“If you stop being scared, that’s when entropy sets in, and you may as well go home.” – Tamsin Greig.

Entropy is the word scientists use for how things fall apart and the center cannot hold. It means that the arc of existence, from the Big Bang to the end of time, is one of constant decay and decline. For a while, living things and their constructs may fight against that entropic tide but it eventually washes us all away.

Entropy can be hard to see in life because most of us get awfully good at denial, at forgetting the face in the mirror looks a lot different today than it did years ago. As cinema freezes a moment in time, however, it can illustrate decay and decline in a way that’s hard to deny. It may be one of the only noble purposes in remaking a movie. Looking at an original film and then what people do with the same concept and story decades later is like seeing yourself in the mirror aging all those years in an instant. Sometimes you see you’ve gotten better with age. Usually not, though.

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown is a study in entropy and how the starkness of it peaks through all the fancy tricks we use to try and hide it. It compares an early work of one of the most notable filmmakers of his era with a remake two generations later about as far from notable as one can get. It’s “Rabid” (1977) vs. “Rabid” (2019) in a battle which proves even fear fades away.

"Damn it! I told him his douche quotient wasn't high enough to withstand contact with AXE Body Spray!"

“Rabid” (1977) was written and directed by David Cronenberg, a name which doesn’t mean much today outside of art house theaters. There was a time, however, when “David Cronenberg” was a name that anyone who cared anything about movies knew. He was one of THOSE filmmakers but not because of any commercial success or popularity. Cronenberg was so compellingly weird that they had to invent a phrase to describe his movies. They called them “body horror” and, like George A. Romero before him, Cronenberg spawned his own little sub-genre of motion pictures, one that persists long after his creative impulse has moved on.

“Rabid” (1977) tells the story of Rose (Marilyn Chambers) and her ludicrously named boyfriend, Hart Read (Frank Moore). Yes, his name was Hart Read. As they rode a motorcycle one day near the plastic surgery clinic of Dr. Dan Keloid (Howard Ryshpan), Rose and Hart crash. Hart survives largely unscathed but Rose is trapped under the bike as it burns and is critically injured. Rushing her to his clinic, Dr. Keloid performs experimental skin graft surgery on Rose to save her life. It does save her but the end result isn’t so great for the lives of others.

Rose emerges from a coma with an insatiable thirst for blood and a bizarre stinger under her left armpit to drain it from her victims. The process also infects them with a kind of super-rabies and turns them into violent psychos. As Rose hitchhikes to Montreal, spreading madness and death in her wake, Hart teams up with Dr. Keloid’s business partner (Joe Silver) to look for her. The two of them get caught up in the chaos created by the spreading infection while Rose makes it to Montreal and stays with her friend Mindy (Susan Roman) while continuing to prowl the streets for sustenance.

It took them 37 takes to get this scene right because Marilyn kept flashing back to all her other movies where she was in a hot tub with another woman.

Martial law is declared in Montreal with the infected being shot on sight. Hart eventually makes it to Mindy’s apartment to see Rose feeding on her friend. In denial about being a “Typhoid Mary,” Rose flees from Hart and locks herself in a room with a man she has just fed on to prove to herself she’s not responsible for all this death…which does not work out well for her at all.

“Rabid” (1977) is not a great motion picture. It’s probably only a good motion picture when compared to most other low-budget horror flicks that used to play at drive-in theaters where the young patrons were more concerned with necking than with what was happening on screen. There are brief flashes and an amorphous sense of Cronenberg’s considerable talent throughout “Rabid” (1977) but it is at best a draw between that and the general suckiness of the movie. The characters are poorly written, barely more than ambulatory nails waiting for The Almighty Plot Hammer to pound them into the narrative ground. The performances of the actors aren’t any better with Frank Moore being particularly bad. He spends most of the film speaking his lines like he’s clinically depressed then plays the last few scenes like Cronenberg stuck a syringe full of adrenaline into his heart before each one.

Marilyn Chambers, who was an actual porn star both before and after getting this role, is pretty and is repeatedly topless throughout the film for no good reason but has as much screen presence as the average Hooters waitress. She probably has less dialog in “Rabid” (1977) than in most of her X-rated films, so her limited ability to emote isn’t that much of a problem.

"What is this 'acting' thing of which you speak? Is it something they do in Quebec?"

The plot is a little better. Cronenberg does quite a good job showing the viewer the growing danger and paranoia produced by the film’s medical crisis and he keeps you from wondering too much about how quickly Rose adjusts to being a vampire with an armpit fang. But Hart being close friends with Dr. Keloid’s business partner feels like something Cronenberg just pulled out of his butt in the first draft of the script to move the story along.

The directorial eye Cronenberg shows off is easily the best part of the movie. It’s not fully formed or sharpened to a point but there’s enough of an edgy, off-kilter vision to knock the straight-laced moviegoers of the 1970s back on their heels. “Rabid” (1977) is the sort of thing that makes you think the filmmaker could be very special someday, just not today.

If Cronenberg hadn’t gone on to fulfill that promise with some legitimately great and even freakier motion pictures, I’m not sure anyone would have remembered “Rabid” enough to remake it. But they did, which wound up being a huge waste of time for everyone who made “Rabid” (2019) and anyone unfortunate enough to watch it.

And THAT'S why you don't eat truck stop sushi.

This remake is a really bad film made all the more tragic because it starts out much better than the original ever was. Co-directors and co-screenwriters Jen and Sylvia Soska reimagine Rose (Laura Vandervoort) as an ugly duckling at a fashion company who dreams of doing more than just cutting and sewing the designs of others. Besides a definable character and personality, the Soska Sisters even give Rose an honest-to-goodness backstory of family tragedy to explain who she is and her scarred appearance. 2019 Rose is better written than ANYTHING in the 1977 original.

Rose also has a best friend, Chelsea (Hanneke Talbot), who is a resident model at the fashion company and their relationship is better written than ANYTHING in the 1977 original. But when Rose finds out that Chelsea paid a hunky photographer (Benjamin Hollingsworth) to take her out on a date, Rose speeds off on her scooter and gets into an accident which horribly disfigures her. Rose loses her job and moves in with Chelsea, wallowing in despair, until she gets a miracle treatment at the clinic of Dr. William Burroughs (Ted Atherton) which not only fixes her wounds but turns her into a smoking hottie. Oh, and she also is compelled to drink blood to survive. And that’s where this movie goes off the rails, over the cliff, down the side of a mountain, crashes on the rocks, and explodes into giant fireball.

No. Remaking a Cronenberg flick does not somehow become less souless if you self-awarely include a ripoff of another Cronenberg flick. That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

The last half of “Rabid” (2019) is so much worse than its very modest predecessor that it’s almost like the Soska Sisters are pulling a prank, as if they’re trying to see how many Golden Raspberry awards they can win. To start with, this movie isn’t scary at all. The original might be pretty tame by 2019 standards but you can conceive how 1977 audiences would have gotten a few good nightmares out of it. The remake is so thoroughly non-frightening you could almost show it during Sunday School. There’s barely any gore in this flick and what gore it has is so badly designed and executed that it is more comedic than horrific. When 2019 Rose has something shoot out of her armpit, it looks like a cross between a dildo and a whacky, arm-flailing, inflatable tube man.

The plot quickly descends into apparently unintentional self-parody. As Rose undergoes supposedly disturbing physical changes and thinks she’s hallucinating about murdering people AND while the city is consumed by a disease outbreak turning people into mindless savages, “Rabid” 2019 suddenly remembers Rose’s dream of showing off her own design at a fashion show and demands the viewer care about such frivolous nonsense. And after completely vanishing from the middle of the film, Chelsea returns to join in on the girl power garbage.

Then we get to the ending, good grief, where we find out Dr. Burroughs is a genuine, scenery-chewing mad scientist who experimented on Rose as part of his quest for immortality. Now as I mentioned earlier, the original isn’t exactly a masterpiece of screenwriting. But the idea that 1977 Rose’s condition is due to science gone wrong, that after spreading the infection at the clinic Rose escapes, and in shock and denial over her grotesque transformation Rose shifts into a sort of auto-pilot where she doesn’t think about what she’s doing…that all kind of hangs together, more or less. You can poke holes in it if you try but it doesn’t demand the viewer suspend their disbelief to an excessive degree.

"You think THIS is bad? Trying having to kiss up to Triple H and Stephanie all the time!"

“Rabid” (2019) doesn’t simply require you to suspend your disbelief. You must have it surgically removed and burned on a Viking funeral pyre, then collect the ashes and mix them with a pound of meth that’s going to be snorted by 67 different junkies. Why does Dr. Burroughs let Rose leave the clinic? When she starts infecting people, is that a side effect of something Dr. Burroughs wants to happen? Why would he want something like that to happen? If you’re trying to create some sort of immortal super-being, isn’t making them dependent on only one sort of food (blood) a whanging big design flaw? What if Rose had gone to see another doctor while she was in the city? What if one of the people she attacked had a gun? How could Dr. Burroughs ever be sure Rose would return to his clinic? How was getting the hunky photographer who Rose felt utterly betrayed by to serve as Dr. Burroughs spy on her supposed to work? Why would the hunky photographer go along with that plan? Why wouldn’t Rose kill/infect the hunky photographer? Why does every other infected look like a normal person foaming at the mouth but then one turns into a full on mutant out of Resident Evil? AAAAGGGHHHH!!!!

Worst of all is how “Rabid” (2019) is so visually pedestrian. The original wasn’t remarkable but it had the occasional scene or image that could catch and hold your attention. The remake couldn’t catch a paperclip with a 50,000 watt electromagnet. The camera work, the scene design, even the sets, costumes, and lighting is relentlessly uninspired and shockingly cheap-looking. Usually the one thing you can count on with modern motion pictures is they’ll look good due to the amazing improvements in filmmaking technology and technique. Not this time.

Does this mean internet losers are going to spend the next 30 years arguing if "Rabid" (2019) is a Christmas movie?

Which gets at the most striking thing when comparing these two films. The original “Rabid” is immediately recognizable as something made in the 1970s. Even if you weren’t alive for the 70s and were just shown a bunch of movies from different decades, you could easily place “Rabid” (1977) as belonging with other films of that era. Films from the 60s, 70s, and 80s all look different from each other. Heck, you can even distinguish movies from the 40s and 50s without a lot of effort. The “Rabid” remake came out in 2019 but looks like it could have been made in 2009 or even 1999. Our culture and entertainment has stagnated to that degree.

This Throwdown goes to “Rabid” (1977). It’s certainly not a must-see unless you catch some of Cronenberg’s later and better works and want to check out the origins of his oddity, but it blows the remake out of the water. “Rabid” (2019) stands as a testament to cinema entropy. They had every opportunity to make a better version. The special effects could have been better. The visual stylings could have been better. The writing and acting could have been better. But all the energy had been sucked out of the effort before it ever began. It’s not that they didn’t make a better movie. It’s that they couldn’t be arsed to try.

“Rabid” (1977)

Written and directed by David Cronenberg.

Starring Marilyn Chambers, Frank Moore, Joe Silver, Howard Ryshpan, Patricia Gage, Susan Roman, Roger Periard, Victor Desy, and Gary McKeehan.

“Rabid” (2019)

Written by John Serge and Jen and Sylvia Soska.

Directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska.

Starring Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Ted Atherton, Hanneke Talbot, Stephen Huzar, Mackenzie Gray, C.M. Punk, Stephen McHattie, and Tristan Risk.

