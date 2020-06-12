RV Sales and Rentals Surge During Pandemic

This is National RV week, and while that is something a public relations or advertising person came up with, the truth is that RV sales and rentals are surging during this pandemic.

According to automotive journalist Mike Caudill, over the last three months RV sales are up 650 percent and rentals are up 1000 percent. It makes sense. An RV allows a family to travel independently without mingling with others. When family members aren't inside enjoying an increasingly well-appointed trailer, they are outside in the great outdoors. What's more, an RV rental can make for a downright affordable vacation.

"If you want to rent one, it's about fifty five dollars a night" Caudill said as he stood beside a trailer parked on a Nashville lake. "So it's super affordable."

Caudill says an RV or trailer is the perfect way to indulge one's pent up itch to travel.

"Now that we're into summer, people want to hit the road and they want to get back to a little bit of normalcy and they're doing it with RVs because it's just so easy," Caudill said emphatically.

And while renting a trailer may indeed be easy, Caudill urges those doing so for the first time to get a lot of practice.

"Before you head out on the road, take your travel trailer and go to an open parking lot," Caudill said firmly. "Put two cones out and practice backing up into those cones. You're not under stress. You can just keep practicing until you feel comfortable with it."

Caudill points out that the stress factor goes up exponentially when you are trying to back a trailer into a campsite with a crowd watching.

