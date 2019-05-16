RST works to keep up with growth by hosting job fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, people can go to RST not to travel but to see if it’s somewhere they’d like to show up daily to for work.

In 2018 the airport saw over 366,000 passengers fly in and out of RST, which is a new record. It’s also a 26% increase in passenger traffic from 2017. To accommodate the increase in passenger traffic and the growing Med-City, RST is hosting a job fair.

“There's so much activity going on here at RST. And so, with that increase in passenger traffic, we really have a need across the board,” Tianna O’Connor, Marketing and Communications Manager at RST, said.

The airport is looking for people to fill a range of positions including TSA agents, airline check-in employees, and taxi drivers.

More employees won’t just help passengers traveling but also the airport staff.

“At a smaller airport, our employees wear so many hats. You know, the person who might check you in at the front counter, might also be the person who's helping you out at the gate or loading your bags onto the plane. And so, having more employees helps those staff members balance out their load work,” O’connor said.

The job fair is from 11am-1pm at Signature Flight Support building on the RST campus. The address is 7300 Brataas Dr S, Rochester, MN 55902.