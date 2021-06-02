RST set to come out of the pandemic stronger

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer travel is just around the corner. While the Rochester International Airport was hit harder than other comparable airports in the region during the pandemic, it says it's bouncing back faster than other airports.

When the pandemic hit the travel industry, hundreds of flight routes were canceled. Some permanently, meaning some planes and pilots were grounded. Now that new routes are being made, RST is capitalizing on airlines shuffling around air service.

RST's newer route to Denver is doing well. Flights remained more than 60% full during 2020. In February 2022, Sun Country is launching routes to Phoenix and Fort Myers. RST is also increasing flights to Minneapolis and Chicago. The airport is also working on targeting new routes to Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Dallas.

Before the pandemic, 650 plane seats flew out of RST per day. By this winter, RST expects that number to be 800.

"The pandemic, while it had been very very painful for the airport itself, our passengers at this time last year were trickling through, we're going to come out of it much stronger and in a much better position to compete with Minneapolis than we were when the pandemic started," explains Jack Penning with Volaire Aviation.

RST's flights to Atlanta are still suspended by Delta Airlines. They're tentatively set to resume in September, but that could change.

Rochester International Airport's consultants are also finding that airports in areas with higher vaccination rates are recovering more quickly. "Some markets that have the highest vaccine penetration that we're seeing the strongest bookings and so Rochester, among the best in vaccination, at this point we're seeing stronger bookings than we're seeing in places that really haven't had an uptake on the vaccination," says Penning.

RST is also working on a restaurant remodel at the airport with a new vendor that came to the airport in 2020, as well as in-terminal advertising opportunities.