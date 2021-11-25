RST sees passengers increase to pre-pandemic levels during Thanksgiving week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holiday travel surge is underway with millions of people taking to the skies to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving.

AAA reported an estimated 54.4 million people across the country will travel this week which is up 13% from 2020. That’s close to pre-pandemic levels.

Frequent flyer Sue Andresen from Atlanta said, “It's steadily picked up, more and more people traveling, as vaccines are available and more things like that.”

Executive Director John Reed says Rochester International Airport is also seeing an increase. As of October RST is up 68% versus where the airport was at this time last year.

Reed added, “You should be here about roughly 90 minutes before but once you get here lines aren't very long at all through our checkpoints and everything seems to be moving pretty smoothly.”

Despite the uptick, passengers are enjoying flying through the Rochester International Airport.

Pat Burggraaf from Atlanta said, “It's been extremely wonderful actually!”

However, no matter what you’re flying home for RST wants to remind you to get by being COVID safe.

Reed added, “All airports are still required to have masking for all individuals coming in the terminal so get your mask on, have a nice comfortable mask, and enjoy your travel!”

While lines at the airport are filling up reports show the vast majority of people are traveling by car.