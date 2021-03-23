Clear

RST sees increase in passengers this month traveling for spring break

They are seeing essential travel in patient passengers - in addition to the leisure travelers heading to spring break destinations.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - March goes hand-in-hand with a whole lot of spring break travel. This year, as we remain in a pandemic, spring break travel is different but improving.
Marketing and Communications Manager at Rochester International Airport, Tiana O'Connor, says in February the airport only served 40 percent of the passengers they served in February of last year.
In March, however, it's seen an increase in traffic each week.
They are seeing essential travel in patient passengers - in addition to the leisure travelers heading to spring break destinations.
O'connor says industry-wide the trend tends to be more people are either searching for travel or planning trips.
“Many people cancelled or put off trips last year - and as vaccines are becoming more widely available and there's safety measures in place - people have that confidence to be able to book that vacation again and be able to get back to travel,” O’Connor says.
She adds the measures that have been in place since last year adhering to state and federal guidelines are the reason for passengers confidence.
“Travel has been an area that we've needed to be extremely cautious with safety measures - and so we've had those in place and we've continued to adapt to any changing requirements,” she explains.
The airport has standard safety practices in place - not generally long lines leaving room for physical distancing. Masks are required in the airport and in flight.
And if you are hesitant to travel - O'connor says most airlines aren't issuing a change flight fee - meaning most tickets booked would be able to be changed or cancelled with no penalty.
Before taking off - check with your airline for specific safety requirements as well as your destination for any local restrictions in place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506376

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1050971633
Ramsey44364833
Dakota38159404
Anoka34611404
Washington22820271
Stearns19351208
St. Louis15414289
Scott14157110
Wright13097120
Olmsted1217993
Sherburne922977
Carver847641
Clay715289
Rice697896
Blue Earth634638
Kandiyohi596179
Crow Wing538785
Chisago513148
Otter Tail503071
Benton476695
Mower428631
Winona426849
Goodhue406169
Douglas405370
Nobles389747
McLeod355954
Morrison350854
Polk349065
Beltrami346654
Itasca331051
Steele323211
Lyon323146
Becker322147
Isanti320857
Carlton306550
Freeborn300125
Pine291820
Nicollet275642
Brown264339
Todd255630
Le Sueur247522
Mille Lacs241647
Cass227326
Waseca216019
Meeker213435
Martin199229
Wabasha19243
Roseau184817
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville158043
Redwood151334
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142420
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133318
Sibley123010
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120235
Rock118417
Kanabec115821
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101217
Jackson96910
Murray9638
Swift91318
Pope8796
Marshall81616
Stevens7689
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63511
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Unassigned50468
Grant5018
Norman4919
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 344324

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53533577
Linn19739321
Scott17551224
Black Hawk15158299
Woodbury14278216
Johnson1334876
Dubuque12577200
Dallas1048893
Pottawattamie10111149
Story986446
Warren528780
Clinton510787
Cerro Gordo506285
Webster501188
Sioux490269
Marshall471174
Muscatine436394
Des Moines432963
Wapello4184114
Buena Vista417038
Jasper394669
Plymouth378279
Lee355254
Marion347674
Jones288055
Henry281837
Bremer274357
Carroll271949
Crawford258336
Boone248830
Benton245254
Washington242648
Mahaska218247
Dickinson217041
Jackson212640
Tama204768
Kossuth203658
Clay194825
Delaware190239
Winneshiek187331
Page183219
Buchanan182130
Fayette180937
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175244
Hardin174139
Harrison170370
Clayton161855
Butler160732
Mills152920
Cherokee151937
Floyd150941
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148441
Madison148419
Allamakee147748
Iowa143023
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121918
Union121031
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120834
Emmet118440
Humboldt116025
Guthrie111528
Franklin110520
Palo Alto104022
Howard101622
Unassigned10070
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93129
Monroe91228
Ida86432
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77724
Greene74810
Lucas74321
Osceola69315
Worth6768
Taylor64212
Decatur5789
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52122
Wayne50621
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

Image

New affordable apartments at Mayowood Acres

Image

Local health experts speak on Astrazeneca vaccine

Image

Gun Permit changes

Image

Spring Break Travel Impact

Image

Moms Demand Action Call For Federal Legislation

Image

Jeremiah Program Welcomes New Director

Image

Great Demand For United Flights

Image

Active Shooter Response

Image

Sean's Weather 3/23

Community Events