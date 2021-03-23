RST sees increase in passengers this month traveling for spring break

ROCHESTER, Minn. - March goes hand-in-hand with a whole lot of spring break travel. This year, as we remain in a pandemic, spring break travel is different but improving.

Marketing and Communications Manager at Rochester International Airport, Tiana O'Connor, says in February the airport only served 40 percent of the passengers they served in February of last year.

In March, however, it's seen an increase in traffic each week.

They are seeing essential travel in patient passengers - in addition to the leisure travelers heading to spring break destinations.

O'connor says industry-wide the trend tends to be more people are either searching for travel or planning trips.

“Many people cancelled or put off trips last year - and as vaccines are becoming more widely available and there's safety measures in place - people have that confidence to be able to book that vacation again and be able to get back to travel,” O’Connor says.

She adds the measures that have been in place since last year adhering to state and federal guidelines are the reason for passengers confidence.

“Travel has been an area that we've needed to be extremely cautious with safety measures - and so we've had those in place and we've continued to adapt to any changing requirements,” she explains.

The airport has standard safety practices in place - not generally long lines leaving room for physical distancing. Masks are required in the airport and in flight.

And if you are hesitant to travel - O'connor says most airlines aren't issuing a change flight fee - meaning most tickets booked would be able to be changed or cancelled with no penalty.

Before taking off - check with your airline for specific safety requirements as well as your destination for any local restrictions in place.