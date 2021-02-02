RST responds to federal mask mandate for public transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Face masks are now required on nearly all forms of public transportation beginning Tuesday and that includes trains, subways, buses, ride-shares and airplanes among others.

While airlines and most transit systems already require masks, the mandate will make not wearing one a violation of federal law which means it may be easier for Rochester International Airport to enforce it if passengers aren’t in compliance.

Marketing and communication manager Tiana O’Connor explained, “It really kind of takes the enforcement off each individual airport or airline and puts it into the hands of the federal government. We now are able to make sure we're informing our passengers of these requirements and we do not anticipate any issues but should there be any we can work with our federal partners.”

The order means travelers will also have to be aware of which type of mask they’re wearing with some like bandannas and gaiters not meeting requirements.

The CDC says masks must cover the nose and mouth, cloth masks should be made with two or more layers of breathable fabric and if gaiters are worn they should have two layers of fabric or be folded to make two layers.

The CDC says the only exceptions are for travelers younger than 2 years old and for those with certain medical conditions.