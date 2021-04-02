RST responds to CDC updating travel guidance for fully vaccinated people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There’s new travel guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC is eliminating some testing and quarantine recommendations.

According to the CDC fully vaccinated people may travel domestically without getting tested for COVID-19 or going into quarantine afterward.

The CDC says around 30% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Rochester International Airport executive director John Reed says the move in an important first step as more activity is being seen in Rochester’s terminal.

He explained, “We're 22 days now nationwide of over a million people getting back to travel. You know, that's still down from where we were in 2019. I think we're running about 45% of where we were in 2019 but it's definitely off of the lows that we experienced in 2020.”

For unvaccinated people who have to travel the CDC says they should get tested one to three days before their trip and again three to five days after they get back.

They should also self-quarantine at home after travel.