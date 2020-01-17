RST is preparing for the snow heading our way

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you have a flight this weekend, you're going to want to check your flight status often.

Crews at Rochester International Airport are working non-stop to make sure planes and the runway are ready. It's the airline's decision to cancel or delay a flight - not the airport's. Marketing and Communications Manager, Tiana O'Connor, said they do make sure their airfield is operational and safe for flying. "Our crew is out there constantly dealing with any snow precipitation that might be falling, any blowing conditions that we have, making sure that the pavement stays nice and clear so that it's a safe operation for our aircraft coming in," explained O'Connor.

O'Connor said one of their biggest tasks is making sure all of the equipment is up and running and ready to be in use. "We have certain chemicals that we can use on the airfield. Interestingly enough, you can't use things like salt because it's corrosive to airplanes," said O'Connor. "So they have to have the right kind of de-icing chemicals available making sure that's all stocked and loaded and ready to go so they can handle any of the winter weather coming in."

If you're planning on flying this weekend, O'Connor recommends contacting your airline first to check on your flight status.