RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An aircraft could be seen engulfed in flames at the Rochester International Airport but it was all in the name of safety.

According to the FAA all US passenger airports are required to go through a full aircraft training exercise every three years. The last time RST hosted one was in September of 2018.

On Thursday a full-scale training exercise was hosted in partnership with the city of Rochester to evaluate and strengthen the airport’s operational capability and its emergency management system.

Executive director John Reed explained, “We're able to exercise the airport's triannual airport disaster drill. It's a great opportunity to work with our partners, here in the community, and exercise a plan we hope to never have to use.”

The training also tests the skills of the Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic among others.

Fire chief Eric Kerska said, “Airport fire has a role that's different than the city fire department. We both have different roles to fill in a situation like this and it's all building blocks. It starts with the first arriving and it builds from there.”

Kerska says while the training isn’t new it’s important to take advantage of multi-agency training opportunities especially coming out of the pandemic.

“COVID has limited our opportunities to train together for the last year and a half so we're all excited to get back to the training and preparedness business, multi-agency,” he added.

The exercise began around 9am and ran until 1pm.