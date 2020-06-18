RST continues to see 90% decrease in passengers, hopeful travel will increase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Flights across the country are down and that's true for Rochester International Airport but planes are still leaving the tarmac.

Pre-pandemic RST had 12 flights per day on average. Now, they've been operating at three flights a day with 60 to 100 passengers.

That comes out to be a more than 90% decrease in passengers since March.

Mayo Clinic continues to be the main driver for ticket sales as the airport is seeing travelers mainly seeking treatment at the hospital.

Plus, Director John Reed says they're beginning to see some slight improvements in people being willing to travel.

Reed explained, "As the U.S. starts to return to business and business continues to pick up here locally at Mayo Clinic that we'll see a return of more flights to our market."

It's important to note that United Airlines, which services RST, will be suspending flights for the month of July. However, they're still selling tickets for August and September.